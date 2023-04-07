Irene Becklund Sells 15,890 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 15,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $163,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $60,404.30.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,363. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

