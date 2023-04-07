iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.
iPower Company Profile
