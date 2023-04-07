Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 6th (AGCO, AMNB, AWI, BBWI, DBD, FOXF, GCBC, HP, INSM, JELD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 6th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get AGCO Co alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.