International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.09) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 149.15 ($1.85) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,983.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

