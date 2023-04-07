Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore Acquires 5,000 Shares

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$80,750.00.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.55. Interfor Co. has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$39.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 0.8982283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

