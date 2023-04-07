Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.
About Integra Gold
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
