Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $340,356.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.
- On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.
Intapp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intapp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
