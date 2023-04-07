Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $340,356.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Intapp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

