Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.00 and a 200 day moving average of $301.52. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after purchasing an additional 293,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

