Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $649,344.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ULTA opened at $520.95 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

