Insider Selling: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Insider Sells $84,337.40 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

HHC stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.