Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $65,704.97 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,599.23.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $83,355.30.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

