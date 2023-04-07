Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $128,678.55 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 2,571 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $128,678.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.84 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Further Reading

