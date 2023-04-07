Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) COO Sells $766,235.49 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of National Research by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

