Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $15,258.03 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
JOBY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
