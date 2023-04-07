Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $15,258.03 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $15,258.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

