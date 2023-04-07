Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,605.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CURO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CURO Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

