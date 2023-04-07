Insider Buying: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) CEO Douglas D. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,605.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CURO Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CURO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. Research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CURO Group (CURO)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.