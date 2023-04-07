Insider Buying: Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Buys 339,000 Shares of Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEMI remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 479,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.