InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.