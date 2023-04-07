InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

InfuSystem Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of INFU stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

