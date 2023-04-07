InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
InfuSystem Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of INFU stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
InfuSystem Company Profile
