Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

