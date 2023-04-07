IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $20.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 179.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.81 on Friday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. Research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Articles

