IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.11. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.45 and a 52 week high of C$44.20.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

IGM Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

