IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.22.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

