IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.44.

IGMS stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.22.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

