Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HY. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $50.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.38%.

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.