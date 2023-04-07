Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.10 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.24). 11,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 196,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 171.04. The stock has a market cap of £248.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.