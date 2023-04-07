Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.43. 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 12,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

