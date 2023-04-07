HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 35.76%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

HQI stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 6,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HireQuest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

