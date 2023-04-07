HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 8.7%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 46,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 39,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
HilleVax Stock Down 7.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $507.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.42. Analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
