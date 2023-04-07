Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Trading Down 1.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 90 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.22) to GBX 2,100 ($26.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,850 ($22.98) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.49) to GBX 1,700 ($21.11) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,950 ($24.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,880.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

