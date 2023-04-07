Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Up 1.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.70). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.40 ($1.68).

The stock has a market cap of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.90.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

