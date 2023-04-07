HI Price Reaches $0.0100 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $27.80 million and $482,497.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.97 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01012982 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $390,900.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.