HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 39,208 shares valued at $6,367,528. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

