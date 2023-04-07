HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

