HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
