Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham Sells 118,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($238,872.33).

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £125.65 million, a PE ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. Helios Underwriting plc has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.48).

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

