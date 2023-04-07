Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 52,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,665. The company has a market cap of $456.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.16. Gravity has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 374.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 98.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gravity by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.