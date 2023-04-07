Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.