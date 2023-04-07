Governance OHM Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,701.18 or 0.09636883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $614,488.88 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
