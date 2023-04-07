Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.17 ($7.63).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.82) to GBX 620 ($7.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.76) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.69) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.07) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 457.35 ($5.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 490.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.77. The stock has a market cap of £57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,396.23%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

