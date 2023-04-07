Giorgio R. Saumat Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,420,767 shares in the company, valued at $934,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

