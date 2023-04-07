genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 3.7%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). 2,072,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,956,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

genedrive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of £24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.67.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

Featured Articles

