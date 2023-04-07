Geegoopuzzle Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $550,515.97 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00025377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,031.97 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

