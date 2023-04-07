G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $50,472.50 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $695.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.