FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Increased by Analyst

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Peel Hunt upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($149.03) to £124 ($154.00) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

SPXSF stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $168.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

