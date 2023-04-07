FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

KRR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday.

Karora Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.51 on Friday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$786.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

