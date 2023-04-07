FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered by DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

FFWM opened at $6.76 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

