FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Trading Down 13.2%

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

