FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.46

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 9141625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

