FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

FREY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $7.71 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.68.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

