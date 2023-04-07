Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,725,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 1,890,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

