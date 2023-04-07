First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Up 1.6 %

First Busey stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. First Busey has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.